CANTON - Sharon K. Goulding, 73, of Canton, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 peacefully at 8:12 a.m. at Farmington Country Manor.

She was born at home on Feb. 21, 1946 in Industry. She was the daughter of Frank A. Sr. and Grace I. (Strubhar) Goulding. Preceding her in death are her parents, one sister, one brother, one grandchild and her beloved, Walter.

Surviving are her brother, Frank (Judy) Goulding Jr.; her sister, Marilyn Groff and two other sisters. Although she had no children of her own, she stepped in to help raise her sister’s children when her sister died suddenly in 1978. She lovingly called these children her own. They are Stephen (Karen) Heffren of Harvel, Brian Heffren Sr. of Springfield, Mark (Ladonna) Heffren of Farmersville and Robin (Lenny) Kaufmann of Canton. Surviving also are 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She spent her entire life caring for others both in her professional and private life. She worked as a cook at Peoria State Hospital until its closure in 1973. She worked in a furniture factory in Havana and then as a cook in a nursing home in Canton before taking time off to care for her own mother. Afterwards, she went to work at PARC (now EPIC) where she went on to become a foster care provider for this organization for over 20 years. As a foster care provider, the women she fostered became family to her; among them are Susan J. Phillips and Mary Grant.

Sharon was an avid reader, an excellent cook and baker and an antique collector. Her family wishes to thank Vitas for their exemplary, compassionate care and the staff at Farmington Country Manor.

Cremation has been accorded and graveside services will be at a later date.