CANTON - Harold F. Hill, 88, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019 peacefully at his home in Canton.

He was born on June 14, 1931 in Canton, the son of Ted S. and Pauline M. (Duryea) Hill. He married Mary L. Roberts on July 14, 1950 in Bryant. Celebrating 69 years of marriage this past July and having built a lifetime of lasting memories with Mary, the love of his life, together they had five sons. She survives him along with their five sons, Harold (Scott) Hill, John (Barb) Hill, David (Shelby) Hill, Thomas (Debra) Hill and Charles (Mary Ellen) Hill all of Canton; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Dick Hill of Canton; and one sister, Gwendolyn (Robert) Daily-Wright of Morton.

Preceding him in death were his parents, two grandsons, one great-grandson, one great-granddaughter and one brother, Donald Hill.

Harold retired from Keystone Steel & Wire in 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and took up the art of woodcarving during his retirement.

Per his request cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or services. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Comfort Plus Hospice of Morton.