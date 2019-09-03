William H. Hopkins, 87, of rural New Philadelphia, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, in Macomb.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — William H. Hopkins, 87, of rural New Philadelphia, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, in Macomb. Bill was born in rural Fulton County and grew up in Cuba, graduating from Cuba High School in 1951. Bill was the son of Claude and Cora Mae (Agnew) Hopkins, the eighth of 13 children. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Hazel Marie Miller, on April 25, 1953, in Pismo Beach, California, shortly before he left for Korea. He served in the U.S. Signal Corp stationed in Korea.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings, Pauline, Edgar, Ralph, Clyde, Margaret, David, Hazel and Mary Lou.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel (Miller); his children, Nancy Hopkins (Joe Ourth) and Stephen Hopkins (Laura Gennaco); brothers and sisters, Ruby Bishop, Herbert Hopkins, Thomas Hopkins and Bonnie Lisle; and grandchildren, Emily Martin, Abraham Ourth, Bailey Hopkins and Elijah Ourth.

Bill was a person of great faith and was an active member of the New Salem Christian Church in Adair. He was active in the American Legion. Bill was a stand-out basketball player for Cuba High School and continued to enjoy sports throughout his life, particularly watching his son Steve’s high school and college games, and watching college and professional basketball games on television. Bill loved animals and worked at several agriculture-related jobs in his early career. He also raised and showed St. Bernard dogs. Bill became an electrician and worked for Consolidation Coal Company. Bill was very talented mechanically and could make and repair almost anything. He was an accomplished woodworker, making cradles, wagons and toys for his grandchildren and other items for his home and as gifts. An avid gardener, Bill raised a large garden throughout all but the last years of his life. “Grandpa’s corn” is fondly remembered by his grandchildren. As the caption in his high school year book said “To know him is to like him.”

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Henry Lange Memorial Home in Cuba. The funeral will be at the Cuba Christian Church on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Bushnell Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Cuba Christian Church or the Salvation Army Food Pantry. To view William’s life tribute video or to send online condolences visit www.henrylange.com.