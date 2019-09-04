

1947-2019



Tom "T. J. " Nickells, 72, of Olney, died on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. T.J. was born on March 10, 1947 in Olney, IL, the son of Thomas Joseph and Doris (Wells) Nickells. He married Vicki Lynn Pelton on January 30, 1975 and she survives.

T.J. had a big heart and loved the Lord, his family, his church family, and friends dearly! He was known for his sense of humor. He was an avid fisherman and teller of tall tales and he never met a stranger.

T.J. is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynn Nickells, of Olney; son, Tom Thomas and wife Shari, of Robinson, IL; brothers, George Nickells of Vincennes, IN and Bud Nickells of Island, KY; grandchildren, Tara Titsworth and Jonathan of Vincennes, IN, Katie Thomas and fiancé Josh Shipman of Robinson, IL, Luke Thomas of Robinson, IL, and Josh Thomas of Robinson, IL; and great-grandson, Alistair Titsworth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Monica Hance.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Full Military Rites will be held at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following services.