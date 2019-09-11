Jane Dixon, 77, of Chenoa, died at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded and an inurnment will take place at a later date in Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa.

Jane was born July 11, 1942, in Forrest, a daughter of William K. and Mabel L. Roberts Birch.

Survivors include her son, John Sherman of Normal, three grandchildren; and sister, Anita Greenwell of Chenoa.

Her parents; two sons, Phillip and Michael Sherman; and one brother, William Birch, preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Chenoa Baptist Church or the Marc Center, Normal.

