GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Husband, brother, father, uncle and best friend, William “Bill” F. Murphy died peacefully in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the age of 75.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gabriela; two sons, William Shawn of Perth, Australia, and Ryan Christopher of Florida; and two step-children, Erik Malagon of Mexico and Marisol Campbell of Michigan. In addition, he leaves behind four grandchildren; two nephews; his twin sister, Patricia; and brother, Timothy. His sister-in-law, Joyce Murphy, and his brother-in-law, Mike Steen, were huge fans, as were his family and friends in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Bill was born in 1944 in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Francis A. and Majel L. (Crawford) Murphy, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Canton Senior High School and Quincy College, Quincy, with degrees in biological sciences, chemistry and physics. As a member of the Army Reserves, he served his country rising to the rank of sergeant.

Bill began his professional career with the Ralston Purina Company designing and managing the installation of various types of packaging equipment. In the mid 90s, he accepted a senior-level managerial position with Roskam Baking Manufacturer in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He retired in 2012.

Bill was an accomplished musician, a gourmet cook, and a lover of all animals great and small, especially his sweet cat, Ivory. And he was an Irishman full-tilt celebrating March 17 weekly. (The whiskey and tequila companies are devastated by his loss). In his spare time, Bill enjoyed the outdoors, particularly camping and fishing. The Civil War was of special interest to him and he made a number of trips to Gettysburg to better understand the political and military issues of the time. When his health permitted, Bill and his beloved Gabriela would walk along the Grand River and Blue Bridge, as well as travel the roads of Michigan including visits to The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

According to the Irish drinking toast, Bill’s family and friends believe he made it to heaven a half hour before the devil knew he was dead!

A private family service will be held for Bill in Grand Rapids, Michigan.