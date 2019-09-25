Belinda F. Wilson, 60, of Bushnell, IL passed away at 7:10 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at McDonough District Hospital. She was born on March 10, 1959 with the given name, Tracy Lyn Butts and adopted by Leland “Mac” and Faylene (Thompson) McMahill. She married Mike D. Wilson on December 24, 1985 in Bushnell, IL; he survives.

Also surviving is one son, Jesse (Angel) Wilson of Bushnell, IL; two daughters, Michelle Crawford of Belle Fourche, SD, Michaela Sigmon of Bushnell, IL; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary (Joan) McMahill; two nephews; and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James McMahill; and one daughter, Wendy Wilson.

Belinda was always grateful to her parents, Leland “Mac” and Faylene, who chose her and raised her her entire life. She graduated from Bushnell High School. She loved music, baking, and decorating for holidays, Halloween being her favorite. Belinda referred to herself as an old hippie soul. She treated everybody like family and had a huge heart. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, always taking care of her family. Belinda quit her job after 25 years to take care of her granddaughter Lexi, who had cerebral palsy. She dedicated her life to seeing that all of Lexi’s needs were taken care of.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home, where visitation will be one hour prior. Pastor Jim Eddy will officiate. Interment will be in the Prairie City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family of Belinda Wilson, for help with funeral expenses. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com