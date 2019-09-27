Kathryn D. Shaffer, 89, of Cuba, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Graham Hospital.

CUBA – Kathryn D. Shaffer, 89, of Cuba, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Graham Hospital. She was born on July 9, 1930 in Blyton to Wesley and Jennie (Mason) Strode. She married George Shaffer on Sept. 20, 1953 in Cuba; he preceded her in death on July 15, 1997.

Kathryn was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Shaffer on Sept. 12, 1997; and three brothers, Delbert, Dwight,and Carroll Strode.

Surviving are one daughter, Anita (Ron) Ball of Cuba; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ben (Mary) Strode of Carlinville and Phillip (Roweena) Strode of Texas.

Kathryn worked as a nurse in the OB Department at Graham Hospital for 44 years. She was a charter member of Cuba Church of Nazarene and attended the Smithfield Church of Nazarene. Kathryn volunteered at the Fulton County Health Department after she retired. She loved working in the yard and gardening.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton where a visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Pastor Dean Potts and Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will follow at Conner Cemetery in rural Cuba. Memorials can be made to Graham Hospital OB Department.

