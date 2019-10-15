Karen K. White, 79, of Parrish, Florida, formerly of Fairview, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born on Sept, 15, 1940 in London Mills to Obil and Amber Lucille (Fleisher) Myers.

Karen married Bruce B. White on Aug. 24, 1962 in Fairview. They later moved to Table Grove where they raised their family and spent many active years in the community. Bruce preceded her in death in March 2018.

She is survived by two children, Robyn (Jim) Dutton of Stuart, Florida, and Reta (Fred) Yazvec of Ipava; one brother, Rich (Charlotte) Myers of Norris; one sister, Sue (the late Leroy) Roberts of Parrish, Florida; one sister-in-law, Joyce (the late Ray) Niemi of Bloomington; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two step-grandsons; six step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded her in death are her parents; husband; one son, Kevin Leon Cluts; one sister, Mary Jo Herron; and one infant brother, Alan Myers

Karen enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved being near water and the sun any chance she could get. Karen loved her family and friends with all her heart especially her “little doobies”.

Cremation rites have been accorded a burial of her ashes will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date on a warm and sunny day.

Memorials may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, 8630 N. IL Route 91 Peoria, IL 61615.

