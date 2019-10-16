Sandra K. “Sandy” Miller, 66, of Pekin, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Unity Point Health Pekin.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1953 in Canton to Vernon and Lylla (Jones) Miller. They preceded her in death along with her step-mother, Kathlyn Miller; and one brother, Gene Miller.

Surviving is one brother, David (Theresa) Miller of Canton; two half-sisters, Sue Miller of Bartonville and Patty (Mike) Rishling of Gilbert, Arizona; two step-sisters, Deborah (Rodney) Finch of Carbondale and Sandra (Tom) Szpyrka of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving is her long-time companion, Peg Phillips.

Sandy worked for Butternut Bread Company starting at the Thrift Stores and later as District Manager for much of the State of Illinois. She then worked at Phillips Tax Service.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to a reception to share stories and to celebrate her life at her residence on Saturday, Oct.17, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the service and a private burial of ashes will be held at Cuba Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to TAPS in Pekin.

