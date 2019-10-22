Cheryl Ann Luper, 72, of Osage Beach, Missouri, formerly of Canton, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Sunset Rehabilitation Center in Canton.

CANTON — Cheryl Ann Luper, 72, of Osage Beach, Missouri, formerly of Canton, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Sunset Rehabilitation Center in Canton. She was born on Sept. 4, 1947 in Elmwood to Robert and Wilma (Ray) Roffey. She graduated from Farmington High School in May 1965 and married Jerry Luper on Aug. 18, 1967; he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2008. Cheryl was also preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Dennis Gene Roffey and Robert Lynn Roffey.

Cheryl worked at Graham Hospital in Canton from 1965 to 1987. In March of 1988 they moved to Osage Beach, Missouri, in the Lake of the Ozarks. She then worked at Kirkwood Lodge from 1988-2001 and at Ozark General Hospital from 2002-2004. In February of 2007, they sold their home and became full-time campers, splitting their time between Osage Beach, Missouri, and Mission, Texas.

Cheryl was a talented cake decorator and business owner of Cakes by Cheryl for many decades. Her hobbies included tole painting, singing, and enjoying time with family and friends.

Cheryl is survived by two brothers-in-law, Ralph (Sis) Luper of Table Grove and Harold Luper of Bushnell; two sisters-in-law, Vivian Roffey of East Peoria and Diane Roffey of Texas; seven nieces, Stacy (Corey) Wise of Bryant, Melissa (Shaun) Miller of Canton, Connie (Artie) Boone of Wataga, Kathy (Russel) West of Wataga, Susan (Todd) Rudik of Lewistown, Abby (Jeremy) Walker of Jacksonville, and Sadie (Jacob) VanDyke of Table Grove; one nephew, Jeff Luper of Avon; great nieces and nephews, Connor and Emily Wise and Dalton and Jocee Miller all of Canton, Laura (David) DePalpe of Galesburg, Melanie Collins of Brimfield, Corrie (Shaun) Williams of Carrollton, Texas, John Luper of Loudon, Tennessee, and Melissa (Dustin) Otto of Holts Summit, Missouri; her dog, Lulu; many cousins; and many, many dear friends.

Cheryl was an animal lover and always had a dog by her side, so in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Fulton County in Cheryl’s Name.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Prairie City Cemetery in Prairie City. Scot Shelburne will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

