CANTON — Linda A. Van Zant, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at OSF St Francis Hospital in Peoria.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1942 in Galesburg to George and Verona (Van Liew) Nott. They preceded her in death.

She married John Van Zant on June 19, 1965, in Fairview. He survives.

Also surviving are her children, John (Roberta) Van Zant of Morton and Beth (Eric) Sebree of Lewistown; five grandchildren, Ella, Asher and Levi Van Zant and Elyssa and Ethan Sebree; and one sister, Becky Larson of Tennessee.

Linda obtained her Masters in Education at Western Illinois University in Macomb, and she later taught 7th grade at Ingersoll Junior High School in Canton retiring in 1999. She was a member of PEO Chapter BZ, an avid reader and a longtime member of a local book club. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canton where she served on numerous committees.

She loved attending her Grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.

She also enjoyed traveling, visiting the beach and spending time on the back deck looking out at her lake.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Canton, with a funeral service to follow on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m., also at the church.

Cremation rites will follow the service and a private burial of the ashes will be held at the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to PEO Chapter BZ or to the First Presbyterian Church.

