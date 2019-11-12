Tonya S. Markley, 68, of Ellisville, passed away at 6:02 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.

ELLISVILLE – Tonya S. Markley, 68, of Ellisville, passed away at 6:02 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton. She was born on Oct. 14, 1951 in Canton to Donald and Lila (Cook) Lawson. Tonya married Ray Markley on Oct. 13, 1989 in Lewistown. He survives along with four children, Richard Markley of Canton, Latisha Markley of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeremey Markley of Canton and David Markley of Macomb; brother, Donald Lawson of Missouri; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Tonya was an office manager at Knoxville Clinic in Knoxville.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a burial of ashes will take place in Orendorff Cemetery at a later date. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.

