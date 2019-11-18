Betty J. Carothers, 88, of Pontiac, formerly of Fort Myers, Fla., died at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at The Pointe, Pontiac.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Cremation rites will be accorded at the conclusion of the service with a private inurnment to be held at a later date.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Fairbury.

Mrs. Carothers was born July 18, 1931, in Sikeston, Mo., the daughter of Ray and Myrtle (Lemley) Welborn. She married John Calvin Carothers on Feb. 6, 1947, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He died in 2011.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Hoffman of Fairbury; one son, John Carothers of Fort Myers, Fla.; one sister, Carolyn Montgomery of Dexter, Mo.; six granddaughters; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Her parents, two sisters, and two brothers also preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Art Education Association or First Baptist Church of Fairbury.

