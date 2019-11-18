Vera Lindsey Wheeler, 90, of Macomb, formerly of Industry, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Wesley Village Healthcare Center in Macomb.

She was born on October 2, 1929 southeast of Industry to Ralph and Nora (Allen) Lindsey at the home of her grandparents. She married Earl Wheeler on June 3, 1956 in Industry. He passed away on October 6, 1974.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Loyd Stoneking and Howard Lindsey and sisters, Edith Williamson, Orma Jean Hawkins and Ethel Stoneking.

Vera is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Joe) Erlandson of Macomb and several special nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Industry High School in 1948 she worked at Stoner’s Drug Store, Hemp Factory and Industry School District #165. She would retire from Industry School after 33 years as the school bookkeeper and secretary.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Macomb.

Vera’s greatest joys were her family and the many years she was able to serve Industry and it’s children at Industry School.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Macomb with Reverend Youngshim Pitcher officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Wesley Village or Industry Fire Department.

