Annette M. “Anita” Bergbower, age 101, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 12:05 AM – Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Newton Care Center in Newton, Illinois.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM – Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the New St. Peter Cemetery east of Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the church. There will also be visitation 9:30 – 10:00 AM – Thursday, before the mass in church. In loving memory of Anita, memorials may be made to St. Thomas School in Newton, Illinois.

Annette better known as Anita, was born on May 21, 1918, in rural Newton, Illinois, the oldest child of Everett George and Nellie Philomena (Fear) Miller. She married Theodore (better known as Ted) John Bergbower on August 27, 1935, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois.

Anita was a 4-H leader and worked at the Bergbower Shelter Care Home in Newton, Illinois, for several years, before she became the director of the Jasper County Senior Center for 17 years.

Anita was a member of the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois. She liked flower gardening, quilting, genealogy and visiting with family and friends.

Anita is survived by children Charles Edward (wife Ruth) Bergbower of Newton, Illinois; Eugene Theodore (wife Judy) Bergbower of Olney, Illinois; Marjorie Lynn (husband Ralph) Boatman of Flat Rock, Illinois; Deborah Kay (husband David) Rubsam of Yale, Illinois and son-in-law Floyd Osborn of Robinson, Illinois.

12 grandchildren - Angie Freeman (fiancé Dave Smith), Bryan (wife Lisa) Bergbower, Brad (companion Vickie Newton) Bergbower, Barbara Hunt, Michele (husband Don) Fitts, Richele (husband Scott) Beard, Jesse Osborn, Jackie (husband Reggie) Johnson, Kim (husband Jeremy) Shaw, Daniel (wife Jennifer) Boatman, Rodney (wife Rachel) Clark, and Ryan Clark. She leaves 26 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren and 4 great great great grandchildren.

Anita was preceded in death by her husband Ted on July 22, 1998, after 62 years of marriage. She was also preceded by infant son George Everett Bergbower on June 10, 1958, daughter Shirley Ann Osborn on November 11, 2009, son-in-law Dennis Lane Clark on October 21, 2009, granddaughter, Theresa Marie Bergbower on July 29, 1962, grandson Barry (and wife Erin Sparks) Bergbower on December 2, 2012, and grandson-in-law Daniel Leon Freeman on March 22, 2006, sisters Rosemary (husband Russell) Miller, Marjorie (husband Marcel) St. Aubin, Madonna (husband Lou) Abdoo and brother Ralph (wife Rose) Miller.