OWENSVILLE, Maryland — Betty M. Brown, 77, formerly of Farmington, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Frene Valley Nursing Home in Owensville, Maryland.

She was born to Charles and Altha Wheeler on Sept. 10, 1941 in Putman Township. She married Kenneth L. Brown on Nov. 24, 1958 in Lewistown.

Betty is survived by her husband, Kenneth Brown; three daughters, Candy (Susie) Gutherie of Belle, Missouri, Teresa Flores of Illinois and Dena Stanley of Owensville, Missouri; one son, Kevin L. Brown of Farmington; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are one son, Jason A. Brown; both parents; two brothers; and one sister.

She worked in Canton at a factory then moved to Missouri where she worked in factories and on farms. She loved animals of all kinds, fishing, dancing and just like to have fun.

Cremation rites were observed by Midland Funeral Home in Union, Missouri.

A memorial will be held at Bland Christian Church in Bland, Maryland, on Dec. 14, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. Bruce Elmore will officiate.

In lieu of lowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.