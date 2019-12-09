Bernard "Bernie" Seiler, 73, of Dundas, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. Bernie was born on May 1, 1946 in Richland Co., IL, the son of Lawrence B. and Beatrice Mary (Ochs) Seiler. He married Virginia (Schafer) on August 19, 1967 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Newton, IL and she survives.

Bernie worked at AMF as a tool and die maker for many years and then worked for NAL in Flora, where he retired. He enjoyed physical activities; he was part of the Tuesday night bowling league, he ran on the Prairie Chickens River to River Team, and he was a cyclist. His proudest achievement was completing the St. Louis Marathon in 1988. Bernie considered himself a hobby farmer and took pleasure in working in the fields. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities.

Bernie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Seiler of Dundas; daughter, Nancy Nave and husband Eric of Carlyle, IL; grandchildren, Corey and Hanna Nave of Carlyle; sister, Loretta Steber of Claremont; sister-in-law, Ruth Seiler of Joliet, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Norbert and Wilford Seiler.

Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Foundation Trust.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney. Full Military Rites will be performed at the graveside.