Timothy Frank McKinley, 30, of Flanagan, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in rural Flanagan.

Tim was born to Frank and Lori (Flurer) McKinley on May 24, 1989, in Normal. He was a graduate of Flanagan High School and received his associate degree in Agriculture Production and Management from Joliet Junior College. He married the love of his life, Jessica (Oester) McKinley, on Aug. 11, 2012, at Comlara Park. He was a lifelong farmer alongside his father, Frank. He served as a representative for Beck’s Hybrids, was a local contractor for the Minonk Gamesa Wind Farm, and was a co-owner of McKinley Tiling.

Tim was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and a steadfast friend to many. He was passionate about farming and took ownership as a faithful steward of the land. A goal-oriented and futuristic thinker, Tim took a lead role in managing the family farm, making his father very proud. He was compassionate, reliable, loyal, fun-loving and brought laughter and joy to those around him. A friend and neighbor to all, Tim embodied the heart of a true servant. He brought a sense of belonging and community to people wherever he went. He was proud of his farm, the life and home he and Jessica built together, and most of all, his family. He adored his wife, and his daughter Tessa was his pride and joy.

Tim accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young boy and was baptized at Salem Church. He attended Eastview Christian Church in Normal, and was a Son of the American Legion. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls sports fan, enjoyed playing golf, and loved his family labs. Spending quality time with family and friends were some of his most treasured times. His roles as husband and father were his greatest joys. Tim will be dearly missed by his family, his friends, his community, and all who knew him.

Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lloyd McKinley; paternal great-grandparents, Ivan and Annabelle Gleeson and Frank and Lura McKinley; and maternal great-grandparents, George and Madlyn Rathbun and Herb and Odessa Flurer.

Tim is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Ann McKinley; his one-year-old daughter, Tessa Eileen McKinley; his sister Alyssa (Mike) Jones, nieces Madlyn and Hannah, and nephew Hudson of Flanagan; his sister Kristi (Dan) Denner and two nephews, Carson and Harrison of Ellisville, Mo. He is also survived by his parents, Frank and Lori McKinley of Flanagan; paternal grandmother, Sandra McKinley of El Paso; maternal grandparents, Roger and Marilyn Flurer of Normal; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones.

The visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec.9, at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. Burial will follow at Waldo Township Cemetery in Gridley. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an educational fund for Tessa McKinley at Flanagan State Bank, or the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.

Romans 10:9-10