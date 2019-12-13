George “Coop” Cooper, 76, of Bloomington, formerly of Goodfield, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Villas of Holly Brook in Bloomington, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

George was born Sept. 14, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., to John H. and Glen Dean Thomas Cooper. He married JoAnn Daffara on April 1, 1967, in East Moline. She survives.

He is also survived by a son, Dan (Lori) Cooper of Poteet, Texas; a daughter, Lori (Kevin) Hart of Goodfield; his brother, John Cooper of St. Louis; and his five grandchildren, Lauren, Haley, Kayla, Gracie, and Sara.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

George attended the University of Missouri at Rolla and graduated in 1966 with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering. He worked at Caterpillar as an electronic engineer for 33 years and retired in 2001.

George loved to work in the yard. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all that knew him. He loved to witness to people and pray with them.

George was a member of Days of Grace Fellowship Church in Morton where he was a Sunday school teacher and a Bible study leader.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Days of Grace Fellowship Church in Morton. Pastor Randy Hall will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka has charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste. 800, Chicago, Il 60631 or Days of Grace Fellowship Church in Morton.

