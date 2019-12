Geneva Fern (Badgley) Mason, age 96 of Olney passed away at 12:40 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial in Olney.

Funeral service will be at 12 PM (NOON) on Monday, December 16, 2019 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time. Burial will be at Crest Haven Memorial Park in Claremont with Pastor Brett Wright officiating.