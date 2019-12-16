MMCM (SS) James Perry Simpson, USN Retired

June 2, 1941 – December 1, 2019

James Perry Simpson was born on June 2, 1941 to Catherine (Martin) and Clyde Vernon Simpson in McKenzie, TN. He grew up in Yale, IL and graduated from Newton Community High School in 1959. After graduating, James “Perry” worked the family farm and in the box factory in Newton, IL until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1961.

James served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, from 1961 – 1985. After boot camp and basic training, James qualified and attended the Nuclear Power School in Idaho where he met the love of his life, Judy. James served on the USS Spinax (SS-489), USS John C. Calhoun (SSBN-630), USS Orion (AS-18), USS Nathan Hale (SSBN-623), at Subase Pearl, HI, USS Gurnard (SSN-662), at Comsubgru Five, USS Dolphin (AGSS-555). James retired from the U.S. Navy in 1985. He worked for Tenneco Ship Building and then for Newport News Ship Building, both in the San Diego, CA offices, until he retired in 2008. James and his wife, Judy, moved to Winters, CA earlier this year to be closer to family while he underwent cancer treatment. James passed away on December 1, 2019 after battling prostate cancer for two years and bladder cancer for one year.

James loved to travel to find genealogy links, window shop with Judy, tell stories to his grandchildren, and generally make everyone around him laugh. He was happiest when he could bring joy into someone else’s day.

James was preceded in death by his parents Catherine and Clyde Vernon Simpson, his brother Clyde Vernon Simpson, Jr., his father in-law Thomas McGinness, his mother in-law Violet Cate and his grandson, Michael Allen.

James is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Judy Simpson, daughter Angela Allen (Gregory) of Winters, CA, Daughter Pamela Jewsbury (Robert) of Carrollton, GA and son James Simpson (Dr. Geri Cross) of Beverly Hills, FL and grandchildren Christopher Jewsbury of Carrollton, GA, Becky McMannis (Jordan) of Rio Linda, CA, Katie Cordova (Daniel) of Davis, CA, Scott Jewsbury of Carrollton, GA, Elizabeth Allen of Davis, CA, Bryan Jewsbury of Carrollton, GA, James “Perry” Simpson of Winters, CA, William Allen of Winters, CA Serenity Simpson and Andrew Simpson of San Diego, CA and great-granddaughter Charlotte McMannis of Rio Linda, CA, brother David Simpson of Deland, FL and many nieces and nephews and cousins. His loving, generous, positive spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private memorial and graveside military honors will be held. He will lay to rest in the National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Navy Relief, Sutter Hospice, Cancer Research or the charity of your choice.