Rodney D. Murphy, 66, of Taylorville, formerly of Bushnell, passed away at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 near Plymouth.

He was born on March 2, 1953 in Canton to Collins Anson and Neva Bowton Murphy.

He is survived by one son, Josh (Joanna) Murphy of Macomb; one daughter, Wendy Murphy of Macomb; five granddaughters, Grace Murphy, Addyson Fox, Nola Murphy, Layla Murphy and Callie Murphy; special friend, Terri Campbell; one brother and 5 sisters.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Alice Murphy whom he was raised by and 2 brothers.

Rod lived in Bushnell for many years before moving to Taylorville a couple of years ago. He worked at Vaughn and Bushnell for many years and also farmed.

He was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan and loved his granddaughters. He collected Snoopy figurines and red tractors. He refereed many basketball games and umpired many softball games.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb with Reverend A. Lee Unger officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Point Pleasant Cemetery near Marietta.

Memorials may be made to the Rodney Murphy Memorial Fund.

