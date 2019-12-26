Cindy Sue Johnson, 54, of Canton, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

CANTON – Cindy Sue Johnson, 54, of Canton, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1965 in Rushville to George Johnson and Sandra (Blurton) Davis.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Richard Wages; her mother, Sandra; one daughter, Rebecca (Scotty) Johnson Clifford; two brothers, Jeff (Lisa) Johnson and Mike (Deb) Johnson; one sister Wendy (Todd) McGurk; two grandchildren, Justin Rumler and Lukas Rumler; two step-grandchildren, Kalynn Clifford and Connor Clifford; two nieces; and one great-niece.

Preceding her in death is her father, George; step-father, John Sevtich; and one brother, Robert Alan Johnson.

Cindy enjoyed country music; her favorite musicians were Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. She enjoyed old movies, dancing, camping and fishing. She loved baseball her favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Cindy always loved her cream and sugar with a little splash of coffee.

Cremation rites have been accorded with Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton.

A celebration of life potluck meal will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton from noon until 3 p.m.

A graveside service will take place on a warm spring day at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a fund for Cindy’s headstone C/O CEFCU in Canton.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com