Vera Jean McCoy, 84, of Macomb, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born on September 19, 1935 in Macomb to Clair E. and Ruby Irene Robeson Butcher. She married Edward “Bud” McCoy on August 12, 1952 in Kahoka, Missouri. He passed away on January 13, 2013.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Blanche Butcher; daughter, Donna Davis; grandson, Jamie Davis and two sisters, Barb Rittenhouse and Shirley Ann Butcher.

Vera is survived by two daughters, Jackie (Kent) Oster of Macomb and Debbie (Stephen) Miller of Macomb; two sons, Ed (Jan) McCoy of El Paso , Texas and Mike (Tracy) McCoy of Macomb; fourteen grandchildren, Valerie (Josh) Peters, Marlena (Scott) Lee, Amanda (Matt) McCraven, Shanna (Aaron) Wilson, Jason Miller, Digger (Sarah) Oster, Amy (Trish) Oster, Abby (Allen) Wiseman, Buffy (Matt) Simmons, Lucas McCoy, Dustin (Judy) Foulk, Miranda McCoy, Ashley (Curt) Lynn and Brittiany (Wes) McCoy and 36 great-grandchildren.

Vera lived all of her life in Macomb where she worked for Western Illinois University in building services for 31 years before her retirement. She also worked at MDH in the laundry department and Sherwin-Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb with Reverends Dan Colvin and Mark Merrill officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery south of Macomb.

Memorials may be made to the Scotland Trinity Presbyterian Church.

