JoEllen “Joyce” Wilson, 92, of Pontiac, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church, Pontiac, with Rev. James O. Wolfe III officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, following services.

Friends may call one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Joyce was born May 6, 1927, in Rowe, a daughter of Joseph and Zelma (Gourley) Highland. She married Norman Wilson on Dec. 8, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2014.

Survivors include two sons, Dennis Wilson of Pontiac and Joseph (Pam) Wilson of Chenoa; grandchildren, Todd Wilson of Graymont, and Dr. Lisa Wilson of Chicago.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Fitzgerald; and brothers, Richard and Floyd Highland.

She attended Willow School in Rowe and Cornell High School. She worked over the years as a legal secretary and a bookkeeper.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.

Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to First Baptist Church, Pontiac.

