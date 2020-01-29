Cynthia Fogarty, 64, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her home in Benton, Ky.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fitzgerald Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 Rockton Ave., Rockford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Church in South Beloit, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, Il 61080 with Rev. Steven Sabo officiating. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Rockton Township Cemetery in Rockton.

Cyndy was born July 11, 1955, in Morris to Lucille Stanovich and Raymond Seng. She married James Fogarty of Ottawa on Jan. 4, 1975.

A graduate of Peotone High School, Cyndy attended Illinois State University. She created and developed the Country Cottage Antique Shop in Rockton. Cyndy loved Rockton, her customers, and she designed a beautiful and successful business.

She was a member of Rockton Lions Club, which she loved. The Chamber of Commerce awarded her its lifetime achievement award. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Peter Church in South Beloit.

Cyndy had an incredible kindness. A kindness that made her love easy, forgive easy, and bond easy. She was a phenomenal friend, a beautiful wife, a proud parents, and a loving grandparent.

She is survived by her husband, James; two sons, Jason (Theresa) and Shawn (Lora); three grandchildren, Brynne, Hayden, and Brenden; brother, Ken (Sharon) Seng; sister, Kathi Barney; niece, Christina Ritch; and nephew, David Seng.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lucille Seng; and her grandmother, Sophie Stanovich.

Memorials may be donated to St. Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit.

Online condolences may be left at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.