Ricky Lee “Rick” Keopke, 59, of Pontiac, earned his wings at 12L20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home while surrounded by family. Rick wished to donate his body to science in order to help others.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 640 W. Grant St., Pontiac. B.Y.O.W.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Rick was born Oct. 11, 1960, in Colville, Wash., to LeRoy Keopke and Patricia (Dronenberg) Cool. He married Rose Proud on July 13, 1985. They later divorced. She survives.

He is also survived by his children, Jesse (Stacia Bourey) Keopke of Ladd, Jace Keopke of Colorado, Kassi Keopke of Pontiac; sisters, Marianne (Jim) Morris of Sugar Land Texas, Cris (Jeff Lewis) Cool of Pontiac; granddaughter, Briclyn Keopke of Mesa, Ariz.; and another grandchild on the way due in April; stepdad, Donald Cool of Pontiac; brother-in-law, Ted Brady of Texas; sister-in-law, Fran Ramos of Pontiac; nieces and nephews, Brian Gourley of Texas, Brad (Natalie) Gourley of Texas, Brooke (Dwayne) Simmons of Texas, Brock (Nicole Vance) Gourley of Cornell, Bobby (Stacy) Ramos of Saybrook, Brandi (Don) Cromie of Gilberts, Amy Brady of Texas, Alisha (Josh) Bryant of Pontiac, Alexis Lewis of Pontiac; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patti (Ramos) Brady; brother, Bob Ramos; and niece, Angie Brady.

Rick was a graduate of Odell High School, Class of 1979. He worked for Anthony Liftgates, Inc. for 22 ½ years.

Rick was a great son, brother, father, uncle, and friend to many. He had a deep passion for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, and he recently adopted the Houston Texans. He loved his cars and collecting sports memorabilia. He played slow-pitch softball for many years for local teams. He enjoyed doing interior painting as a side job. He will be dearly missed by all.

Memorials may be made to the family.

