Robert E. Snodgrass, 53, of Pontiac, passed away aat 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday at River of Life Outreach, 24955 Church St., Chenoa, with Pastor Rob Haney officiating. Burial will follow at Chenoa Cemetery in Chenoa.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Robert was born June 26, 1966, in Moline to John Snodgrass and Maybell (Rexroad) Richard. Maybell survives with her husband, Jeff, in Pontiac. Robert's stop-mom, Ann Snodgrass, survives in Florida. He married Michelle Mixen. They later divorced. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Christopher Bowald of Pekin, Victoria (Loran Toppel) Snodgrass of Dwight, Karissa Snodgrass of Pontiac; siblings, Fred Lustfeldt of Ottawa, Vernon (Delores) Snodgrass of East Prairie, Mo., Jennifer (Terry) Vanover of Pontiac, Larame (Betsy Fellheimer) Melchers of Pontiac, Heather (Aaron) Tomasovic of Florida, and Debbie (Steve) Kraft of Pennsylvania; and special friend, Vickie Vanover of Strawn.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Robert was a graduate of Streator High School. He worked for the State of Illinois as the custodian of the Sertoma rest area in rural Pontiac.

Later in life, Robert became a very faithful man and was an active member of River of Life Outreach in Meadows. He enjoyed playing bingo and pool and family gatherings. He was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Blackhawks. He enjoyed watching racing and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He also enjoyed listening to Christian, rock & roll, and country music.

Memorials may be made to the River of Life Outreach, 24955 Church St., Chenoa, IL 61726.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.