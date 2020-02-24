Edward C. “Chuck” Davis, 74, of Jacksonville, formerly of Rushville, passed away at 6:10 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Prairie Village Healthcare Center in Jacksonville.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with David Haney officiating. Interment will follow at the Rushville City Cemetery, Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Memorials are suggested to Schuyler County Humane Society or Memorial Hospice. You are invited to share your memories of Chuck and leave condolences at www.woodfh.net.