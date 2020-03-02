Geoa Irene Keeran, 80, of Macomb, formerly of Industry, passed away at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on December 10, 1939 in Industry, Illinois to Edward L. and Minnie A. Icenogle Keeran.

She lived most of her life in Industry before living the last few years in Macomb.

She is survived by a brother, Lyle (Pamela) Keeran of Colchester; two nieces, Keena Lynn (Owen) Ashford of Macomb and Karis (Chet Derry) Keeran of Macomb; one nephew, Kaleb (Ashley Bontke) Keeran of Macomb; two great-nieces, Hannah Belle Ashford and Hayleigh Mae Ashford and her beloved cat, Tigger.

She worked as a manager at Western Union in Illinois and for 15 years at Western Illinois University before her retirement.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Blackburn Cemetery near Brooklyn with Reverend Jim Eddy officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to the McDonough County Animal Shelter or Colchester Area Relief Effort (CARE).

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

You may leave condolence and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.