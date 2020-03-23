Dannie Allen White, 71 of Geff, Illinois passed away Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at his residence in Geff, Illinois.

Dannie was born at Barnhill Illinois to Joe B. and Lyndal (Finley) White on August 5, 1948. He married Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ (Riddle) White on August 22, 1970 at Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Dannie was a machine repairman for Airtex Products in Fairfield, Illinois. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and DAV. He was a Vietnam veteran and was very proud to serve his country. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline (Jackie) White of Geff, Illinois; one daughter Kathy (Gordon) Cooper of Albion, Illinois; two sons Keith (Casey) White of Geff, Illinois: and Dannie R.( Carrie) White of Fairfield, Illinois; one stepson Robert Riddle of Fairfield, Illinois four sisters Norma (David) Potts of Fairfield, Illinois, Carmon Smallwood of Mokena, Illinois, Sarah (Jim) Pollard of Fairfield, Illinois and Marilyn (Paul) Gable of Morris, Illinois; two brothers Ben (Valeda) White of Fort Orange, Florida and Roy (Laurel) White of Jackson,Tennessee. Ten grandchildren also survive Garrett Gifford, Cody Gifford, Tyler Gifford, Kelci Friar, Katelyn Lambert, Kylie White, McKenzie Kocher, Kimberly Riddle, Tiffany White and Erin White; six Great Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild on the way.

Dannie was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Amy Kocher, two brothers Ira and Carson White, and a grandson Joey Riddle.

Private family services were accorded with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Animals Requesting Friends and will be accepted at the Hosselton - Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne

