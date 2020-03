Dean Ebbert, 61, of Bushnell, Illinois passed away at 1:44 AM Monday March 30, 2020 at the McDonough District Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Derek D. Ebbert and one sister Tracy Rathnaw.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society or the Ronald McDonald House.