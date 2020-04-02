Margie Esther Elizabeth Irwin, 73, of Littleton, passed away at 9:36 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Due to the current health situation and directives from the Illinois Governor and the CDC, private graveside services will be held at the Littleton Cemetery, with Brother Matt Haberman officiating. In lieu of monetary memorial contributions the family suggest that you honor Margie by helping the poor, feeding the hungry and strengthening your community. Margie took guidance from 2 Timothy 1:7 “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”. The Wood Funeral Home in Rushville is caring for Margie and her family. You are invited to share your memories of Margie and leave condolences at www.woodfh/net.