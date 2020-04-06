Betty (Jeannie) Lamm passed away peacefully Friday April 3 at 5:15 p.m. at her residence with her loving family by her side, after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic metastatic cancer.

Jeannie was born December 14, 1953 in Macomb Ill., to Roy Lee and Laura Belle (Raymond) Cook.

Surviving to mourn her loss are her sons, Jason (Krista) Lamm of Canton Ill. and John (Dawn) Lamm of Bushnell Ill.

Her grandchildren Cody Lamm of Macomb, Kylie and Lexie Lamm of Rushville, Yadi Lamm, Jersey and Zander Jones of Bushnell, and Jersey and Kyler Dilts of Canton.

One brother Richard Cook of Plymouth, sisters Mary (Perry) McFarland of Rio, Janice Bainter (Al) Voight, Nancy DeWitt, Donna (Mike) Reagan, Joyce Brummett, and Cheryl (Jerry) Parry of Macomb. Several nieces and nephews.

Jeannie was a CNA and CPTA at McDonough District Hospital and at area nursing homes, assistant manager at Ayerco West, last working at Circle K.

leaving after diagnosis January 2020. Jeannie loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother Sister and Aunt and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Preceding her in death are her parents, stepfather Carroll (Doc) Mason, sister Barbra Joan (at birth), Brother in Law Luke Brummett, nieces Lori Ann McFarland and Brandy Parry.

Cremation has been accorded, per her request there will be no services held. Celebration of Jeannie’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial may be left for her grandchildren’s education fund c/o Jason Lamm and John Lamm at First Bankers Trust in Macomb. 61455. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com