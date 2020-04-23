Peggy Ann Brake, age 79, of Colchester, passed away at Altus, Oklahoma, on Sunday April 19, 2020. She was born August 2, 1940, in McDonough County, to Ivan and Florence Hale Green.

Surviving to mourn her passing are one son: Scott (Lori) Brake, Altus, Oklahoma, one daughter: Beth Kuntz, Mendon, Illinois, seven grandchildren: Rob Wetzel, Chris Wetzel, Carrie Biggerstaff, Jordan Wetzel, Frannie Brake, Andrea Kuntz, Hollie Guerra, 14 great-grandchildren, two sisters: Patsy Brown, Colchester, Bonnie Jansen, Quincy, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents: Ivan and Florence Green, and one sister: Rachel Humes.

Peggy was an LPN at the Elms nursing home in Macomb for 16 years. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, she loved gardening, dancing and being outdoors. Most of all Peggy loved the time she spent with her family.

Private Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Colchester, with Paster Jim Richardson. Friends may view and sign the register book at the Jones Mortuary from 8:30 a.m.. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 to 12 noon Monday. Memorial is to Bethel Baptist Church. Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com.