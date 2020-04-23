Ronnie Joe Howen, 35, of Macomb, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence in Macomb.

He was born on February 13, 1984 in Canton to Todd Wild and Nanette Howen.

He is survived by his mother, Nanette Howen of Macomb and his father, Todd (girlfriend, Paula) Wild of Bushnell.

Joe lived in Cuba in his early years and graduated from Cuba High School. He moved to Macomb in the 1990's. He worked as a butcher at Niemann’s Grocery Store in Macomb.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no service. Memorials may be made to the Joe Howen Memorial Fund in care of Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

