ODELL — Carol A. Hahn, 59, Odell, died at 10:25 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A Celebration of Life and inurnment at Call/Union Cemetery, Emington, will be held at a later date.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol was born Oct. 2, 1960, in Pontiac, the daughter of Edward C. and Mary M. Gaston Rieck. They preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Timothy Shepherd, Odell; her brother, Edward W. Rieck, Pontiac; her aunt and uncle, Ann and Bob Gaston, Saunemin; and many cousins and nieces.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Amber Jade Albert.

Carol attended Saunemin Grade school and Saunemin High school. She retired from Fox Center in Dwight after 30-plus years.

She loved music and getting together with her friends, “The Gosh Girls” (and Di), her pool friends, “The Mermaids,” her “Dooly Club” at Mulligan's Tap, “Smokey's Garage Gang” in Cabery and matching wits with her son, Tim.

“To my friends and family: No Tears!! Play the Beatles, 'In My Life,' have a shot of Jager and smile! Love you more!!” — Carol

The family suggests memorials be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 E 1358 North Rd., Pontiac, IL 61764.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.