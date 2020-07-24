ODELL — Betty I. Thorne, 94, Odell, died at 4:10 p.m., July 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Betty was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Alta Thorne. She grew up in Odell and graduated from Odell High School.

Survivors include cousins Jim Thorne, Faye Thorne and Phyllis Thorne.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother in infancy.

Memorials may be made to the charity of donors choice.