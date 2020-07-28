Richard M. "Dick" Winters, 92, Pontiac, died at 6 a.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, with Pastor Paul Arnold officiating.

Burial will follow in Earp Cemetery, rural Cornell.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Friday. The family asks that all attending please follow COVID-19 protocols with masks and social distancing.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Dick was born June 6, 1928, in Pontiac, a son of Ross "Max" and Agnes Falk Winters. He married Eleanor M. Bresee June 24, 1950, in Rochester, N.Y. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children, Stephen R. (Joyce) Winters, Kissimmee, Fla., and David R. (Carol) Winters, Pontiac; four grandchildren, LaKrista Holland, Matthew (Melissa) Winters, Aaron (Andria) Winters, and Karin (Rory) Winters; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth Winters; two daughters-in-law, Susan Winters and Sandra Winters; and one grandchild, Stephanie Carter.

Dick was a 1946 graduate of Pontiac Township High School. He received a bachelor's degree in Business Finance in 1950 from Northwestern University. He worked at Bank of Pontiac from 1950 to 1990, retiring as bank president.

Dick was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontiac and the Pontiac Elk's Club. He served on the Board of Directors for The Baby Fold of Normal since 1966 and was named an Honorary Board Member. He was a Kiwanis Club member since 1950 with 66 years of perfect attendance.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling internationally and playing bridge socially. He was known to say that he used the Wall Street Journal for work but read it in retirement.

The family suggests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Chicago, Pontiac, IL 61764; The Baby Fold, 108 E. Willow, Normal, IL 61761; or to Evenglow Lodge, 215 E. Washington, Pontiac, IL 61764.

