Charles E. "Sonny" Pretzsch 82, of Newburgh, formerly of Mt. Vernon and Carmi, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. Sonny was born in Carmi, Illinois on January 28, 1938 as the son of E. Edward and Elsie (Trout) Pretzsch. Sonny is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda (Thomas) Pretzsch.

Sonny worked for several years at GE in Mt. Vernon before his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, reading, and watching John Wayne movies. He liked to watch sports, especially his IU basketball team. Mostly he loved being with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Scotty (Kathy) Pretzsch; daughter, Cathy (James) Elliott; grandchildren, Sara Elliott, Braden (Rachel) Pretzsch, Jennifer Elliott, Chelsea Elliott (Craig Voges), Amber (Jordan) Shots, Taylor Elliott, and a great-grandchild on the way; brother, Ronald (Kay) Pretzsch.

A funeral service will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Thompsonville, Illinois. Visitation will take place from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the national health crisis, masks will be required, and social distancing should be maintained. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com