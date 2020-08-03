Everett E. Sims, 90, of New Windsor, passed away peacefully at Brookstone of Aledo on July 31, 2020. He was born April 2, 1930 in Seaton, IL to Frazier and Lucy (Ensor) Sims. Everett attended the one-room Walnut Grove grade school and graduated from Seaton High School. He attended Western Illinois University in Macomb and Bradley University in Peoria.

He enlisted in the United States Army in January 1951 and was assigned to Special Category Army Reassigned with Air Force (SCARWAF) in Korea until being honorably discharged in October 1952. He was a recipient of the Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.

Everett married Juanita J. Fredrickson on June 7, 1953 at Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor, IL. They moved to Peoria after he was hired by Caterpillar, where he worked for 33 years and was granted two patents before retiring as a Senior Design Engineer in 1986.

After retiring, Everett and Juanita moved to New Windsor to be closer to their grandchildren and be able to help their son, Kirk, on the farm. They traveled extensively, including trips to Alaska and the Maritime provinces with their Airstream trailer, the South Pacific, and annual cherished vacations with their family to Snowbank Lake in Ely, MN.

His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, helping around the farm, traveling, and designing and building projects. There was little he could not do or figure out how to do.

Everett was a Master Mason and a 65-year member of the Aledo Masonic Lodge, a 46-year member of the Valley of Peoria Scottish Rite, and a lifetime member of the Society of Automotive Engineers.

Everett is survived by his sons, Kent Sims of Bolingbrook, IL and Kirk (Sharon) Sims of New Windsor, IL; granddaughter, Sarah Sims of New Windsor; grandson, Cole Sims (Ashleigh Ryan) of New Windsor; great granddaughters, Lucia Herrera, Annistyn Sims and Isabelle Sims all of New Windsor; and brothers, Jim (Mary) Sims of Frisco, TX and Joe (Nora) Sims of Montgomery, AL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; brothers, George, Bill and Dan Sims; and sister, Martha Bogart.

There will be no formal services. Private family burial will be in Candor Cemetery, rural Seaton, Illinois with Masonic rites and military honors accorded. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.speerfuneralhome.com.