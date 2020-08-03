Sherry L. Samuelson, 70, formerly of Coyne Center and Sherrard, IL passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her son’s home in Woodhull surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Woodhull. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at St. John’s. Private burial will be in the Sherrard Cemetery. Memorials may be left to QC PAWS. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Sherry was born May 5, 1950 in Moline, IL to Herbert and Pauline Metzner Hall. She graduated from Sherrard High School in 1968. Sherry married Archie Samuelson in March 7, 1970.

After raising her children, she managed and was head cook of Back in Time Café in Sherrard and then owned and operated her own cleaning service for several years.

She was of the Catholic faith and looked to Jesus in times of trouble and joy. She loved being with friends and always looked forward to spending time with the "Class of ‘68" girls and celebrating with the "Birthday club." She found joy in gardening, being outdoors with her flowers, listening to music, visits from her grand puppy, and spending quality time with her family, especially her five wonderful grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter: Ashley Samuelson of Chicago, IL; one son: Jerry (Shelby) Samuelson of Woodhull, IL; five grandchildren: Blain, Addison, Chloe, Michael and Jager; father: Herb Hall and her brother: Garry Hall, both of Sherrard; one nephew: Rich (Pam) Hall of Milan; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Her mother: Pauline and one great nephew: Alyn preceded her in death.