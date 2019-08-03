I looked behind me. I had just walked through 100 yards of thick wet grass and my trail was clearly visible. Kicking though it with my hip waders had knocked off the morning dew along my path, leaving nothing but slick wet grass from what previously had been water droplets.

I was a little late heading down the trail and soon the sun would be rising. After parking and getting out my rig I stood for some time in total darkness. First, I heard a nearby Great-Horned Owl calling. It was coming from a stand of timber 50 yards to the northeast of me. I listened for some time as I sipped the remaining coffee in my cup. Then a small group of coyotes began calling way to the south of me. There was nothing but fields in that direction, but I stared off in that direction anyway. Of course, I did not expect to see anything, so I let my imagination show details in my brain. It was a family of coyotes returning home from a night of chasing rabbits or whatever might have been on the menu. They were rejoicing together after a successful night of hunting and now will bed down for the day only to return when the skies darken again.

I take the last swallow of what is now cold coffee. I place the cup on the dashboard along with the collection of other coffee cups that I have there. Soon I will run out of cups in the house and will have to take these in to get washed, but for now that is not a concern.

The morning is much cooler than a few days before when the humidity sucked the energy from you. There is still a touch of mugginess in the air on this morning, but it is much more tolerable. I’m on a deer quest again this morning, still looking for that monster buck that I know lives out here. This is a no hunting area and I believe the deer knows this. This is a safe zone for this deer, and many others for that matter, and I don’t believe they get to far away. With that being the case, you might think them easy to find but that isn’t so. They are masters at keeping themselves hidden and more times than not I come away empty.

I tuck myself in the middle of a tall grassy opening. The woodlot is 100 away. I am surrounded by corn on all sides. The deer, I hoped, would be pulling out of the corn, into the open field as they head to the safety of the woodlot where they would find a cool place to bed down for the day.

This is nothing more than a guessing game. The deer could easily walk the corn to the woodlot, never walking into the field. Or they could walk the weedy grass line that edges the corn. They would be visible in the grass; never, however, giving a clear view.

Time slips by when I catch movement in the tall grass. I am somewhat surprised that this is all playing out exactly the way I wanted. There are two deer, both bucks, heading my way. They are nice deer, from what I can see, but not the monster that I had hoped for. Movements suggest that they are nervous about stepping out in the open. Perhaps they have caught wind of me?

Still peering from tall grass, I sneak in a couple of shots from the camera. They will not be good shots but will offer a neat perspective on the situation (see photo). The deer hold tight and stay near the edge, never fully exposing themselves.

And then it was over. The deer slipped back into the corn and were gone. I looked in different directions in hopes that they might come out in a different area, but they were nowhere to be found. This session was over.

After heading out and getting back to my rig I see a young deer in the same field where I had heard the coyotes calling in the morning. I walked slowly toward him. The deer was cautious but allowed me to get close enough to get the shot that you see here. This guy has a long way to go before he reaches the caliber of the guy that I am after. But if he stays here, he will be safe and some day he just might make it.

*** Seth and I were fishing earlier in the week when we spotted an Osprey fishing in the lake, too. It circled for some time looking for a fish when finally it made its dive and plunged into the water coming up with a nice fish. With no binoculars we could not tell what kind of fish it was, but it looked of decent size.

*** Wildflowers are blooming on the prairie. Plenty of color right now; daisies, Prairie Blazing Star and others are in full bloom.

*** Crazy to think about but some birds have started their fall migrations. Gulls and many shore and wading birds have made their way back into our area. Soon Robins will be heading out of our area. Fall is getting close folks.