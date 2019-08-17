I went for a walk in the woods the other day. Surprised myself really because I don’t particular care for the feel of a summertime forest.

I went for a walk in the woods the other day. Surprised myself really because I don’t particular care for the feel of a summertime forest. Most of my dislike comes from the searing heat of the summer sun, which in turn gives the forest a more sauna like feel, of which I can do without. But on this particular day the heat and humidity were comparatively mild, so I took the chance and headed into the woods.

Knowing that the heavy leaf canopy would keep the forest dark and gloomy for some time I decided to delay my entry into the forest to well after sunrise. By then the darkness would have a different kind of feel to it. Gone would be that scary what is lurking out there, I can’t see you sensation to a more not so scary, I can see you, feel. A big difference.

The morning is cool, well, cooler anyway. It’s a summertime cool, not a fall-time cool; we still have some time yet to get to that point. Once I enter the woodlot, I await the bombardment of mosquitoes. Reason number two why I do not like the summer forest. I will have to admit I did give myself a few squirts of bugspray before I walked in. I don’t like to spray it on my skin but some on the clothes, hat, etc., can’t hurt. I wait for the first buzzing in my ear. It doesn’t come. The entire morning is mosquito-free.

The woods are dry as a bone. If this site were regulated by a fire marshal all open fires would be banned right now. Despite the recent rain it seems to have had no effect on the dryness of the ground cover. It is so dry that the countless Silver Maple seedlings that pop up here are non-existent. The first hillside that I get to is typically covered in a carpet of foot-high Maples but today only a handful are spread out along the forest floor. In fact, very little green shows itself on the ground. The brown dried leaves of last fall show mostly. It appears that summer (thanks in part to the lack of moisture) is over at this level.

I find a lack of birds in the forest. Maybe I should say, a lack of bird calls, for the birds are here but just in a silent mode. But it is a changing world for them right now. Many birds are preparing for long journeys so the only thing they have in mind is eating. Building up their fat storage to give them the energy they need to complete that journey. For some, it is now time to get serious.

I wonder if Doris is around. I really don’t see much evidence of deer at all. Will the long dry spell have any impact on the deer herd. Has disease riddled the herd? We will see in the coming days.

Late summer like this is also a good time to find some different varieties of fall mushrooms. Some are edible, some are not. But due to the dry spell, mushrooms are not here. It is not puffball season yet so lets up for some moisture in the coming days as we prepare.

It’s a two-tone atmosphere in the woodlot - green above, brown below. It is barren, boring in a sense that it does not seem alive. I know that there are a million things going on out there right now but through my eyes, on this summer morning, I see nothing. It appears to be a barren landscape.

Doris doesn’t even show. I know it has been some time, but she remembers. I will see her plenty in a few months. The woods then will be cooler and much more colorful. I will wait.

The walk out is no more exciting than the walk in. A breeze is blowing now, keeping the air cool and pleasant. It will be a month or so before I make it back here again. By then I hope we have had some moisture now that the air has cooled. The really good times are yet to come.

*** I showed you a sunflower field this week. Last year at this time the heads were all dead and droopy. Now this year they are just beginning to droop. Most sunflower fields around here are planted solely for dove hunters and this year can be a challenge for the hunters. Many fields did not get planted while some, being planted late, are just coming on.

*** A Blue-Winged Teal photo this week. Hard to imagine that in just a few weeks they will be returning to the area. Time is shooting by in a hurry. A country drive will also see Doves building up around the sunflower fields. Blackbirds are beginning to flock. You have probably already noticed fewer Robins in your yard.

*** Took some time but finally have been seeing a few quail here locally. Had one covey that broke that must have had 15 birds in it. Still have not spotted as many as I did last year about this same time.