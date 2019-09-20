You probably aren't upset about this, but you ought to be.

I worked as a publisher of small daily newspapers for 17 years in the '80s and '90s in Colorado and Illinois. It wasn't an easy job, with a lot of competition, a changing market, and high expectations from owners who could always cite newspapers that were getting spectacular results. No matter how profitable you were, there were always papers making more.

They sent me first to a tiny paper, where an anticipated energy boom hadn't materialized. Then it was off to a town with a much bigger daily newspaper just seven miles away.

More than once I called the job “ulcer gulch.” But we had great owners, enough staff to cover the bases, and some dedicated people selling ads and delivering our product.

Since then, our once profitable business has been hit by the perfect storm. The internet hollowed out our classified and display ad revenues, to the point now that cost cutting, staff reductions, and even giving up whole publication days are not just common, but becoming the rule.

Newspapers big and small have been shot full of holes, Swiss cheese, and my heart goes out to anyone publishing a newspaper these days. How do you pull rabbits out of hats when the internet has taken all the rabbits away, and even the hat?

As a guy who spent a lot of years in newsrooms, I don't expect folks to feel particularly sorry for those of us in the news biz. For years we argued that anyone who criticized us just didn't understand the First Amendment. We were thin skinned and often shockingly biased in our coverage, almost always favoring the liberal Democrats. Whenever a Republican proposed anything to save a dollar in government spending, we went out and found someone whose life would be ruined by getting one dollar less. These days, the bias against President Trump among most journalists is obvious from the first paragraph of their stories.

So I understand why most of you aren't losing sleep over the decline of our business. We're not a particularly lovable bunch.

I think, however, that you should be as worried as I am about what we used to report on, but don't anymore because there just aren't many of us – journalists or newspapers – left in the small towns where I worked. Just because there are fewer reporters doesn't mean there is less news happening.

I spent more hours than I can count sitting in city council, school board and county commission meetings – even a weed and pest control board in one town. There was always some new policy, or new program, or proposed budget increase to report. Someone always wanted a new government building. And there were those who wanted to give tax breaks to attract new businesses.

You can't tell me, in light of the budget cuts we've seen in newsrooms, that those things are being covered as well as they once were, or covered at all.

I used to go to the police department and sheriff''s office twice a day to stay on top of what was going on. If you saw a police car stopped in your block, there was a good chance you could read why in the next day's paper. I don't think that happens much anymore.

We used to attempt to report on local taxes. It's a confusing business, full of complicated terms, daunting math, and folks who will call you greedy if you question their decisions. I've been called a “tax nut” many times.

I'm not proposing that we prolong the buggy whip industry. Someday, I hope young reporters like I was will be reporting all the things we once reported, but sending their work out electronically, instead of on paper, like we did.

But, until that happens – until the social media companies have reporters and photographers and editors and ad salespeople in all our towns - we're not getting nearly what we once did.

In the meantime, if your local paper is still doing a good job, buy the editor a cup of coffee. You have no idea how tough that person's job is.