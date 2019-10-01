While driving my two oldest kids home from school one day, we started discussing the future. My oldest daughter, who is in fifth grade, said she never wanted us to move and that she, in fact, “always” wants to live in our house.



My son, who is in second grade, declared that he wanted to move north where it snowed, maybe to Alaska or to Canada, so he can have an Alaskan husky dog and the dog wouldn’t get too hot.



“I wish it snowed here more,” my oldest daughter replied.



“You both may want to consider moving where it’s colder,” I suggested. “Maybe we all should.”



When they asked why, I teetered on how to explain global warming to them. Not wanting to alarm them, I explained that the weather isn’t likely getting colder here any time soon, and that over their lifetimes, the Earth will likely get warmer and that the glaciers are melting, causing the sea levels to rise.



From the rearview mirror, I could tell my kids were considering what I had said. My daughter, ever the one against change, slumped down in her seat. “But I like Alabama,” she said.



I told her that we had no plans to move, but that as they get older and plan their lives, global warming and the weather should be something to take into consideration in terms of where they live and how they live their lives.



How strange, I thought. When I was their age, “Save the Planet” meant picking up trash.



“If it gets warmer in Canada, does that mean I still can’t have a husky?” my son asked.



Obviously, the topic is one that I need to broach more often with my kids.



On Sept. 20, millions of schoolchildren around the world marched in a global protest against inaction on climate change. Rallies began in Australia, then happened in the South Pacific, India, Turkey and across Europe. In the U.S., more than 800 marches were organized, demanding that the world’s leaders do more to try to slow climate change. On Sept. 23, 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist, Greta Thunberg, addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit where she accused world leaders of ignoring climate change problems in exchange for economic growth.



“People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing,” Greta told the UN. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.”



Greta started striking for the climate outside the Swedish Parliament on Aug. 20, 2018. This summer, she traveled across the Atlantic on an 18-meter racing yacht fueled by solar panels, in lieu of traveling by air and causing pollution, in order to speak to the United Nations.



“I shouldn’t be up here,” Greta said in her speech. “I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”



While some people debate the validity of climate change and the causes of global warming, I think we as a country - and the world - need to stop and think about Greta’s words. When thinking about our future, we shouldn’t just think or plan for our own. But we should think first about those of our children, and the generations that will - hopefully - come to follow.



Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.