“A good newspaper is never nearly good enough, but a lousy paper is a joy forever.”

“A good newspaper is never nearly good enough, but a lousy paper is a joy forever.”

Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor said those words, and they still make me laugh.

I hesitate to dub any of my fellow ink-stained wretches “lousy.” Most of us have our moments when we could be called good, and those not so good. Spend 40 years in the business, and you'll have your share of not good moments. I provided my share of joy to readers waiting to catch a paper with its factual, stylistic or grammatical pants down.

Our local paper runs corrections on page 3. And they tell readers who gets the blame this time. Corrections are attributed to errors by reporters or editors. And sometimes they blame inaccurate information supplied to the paper.

I keep score of who is making the most mistakes. Lately, it's running about even. I've been a reporter and an editor, so I have a leg in both canoes. (I would add that the only thing worse than a paper that makes mistakes is a paper that won't admit its mistakes, and doesn't correct them.)

News veterans usually have tales of painful errors. I was a callow legislative reporter, decades ago, when a lawmaker used the term “rump group” when I interviewed him. At the time, I did not know that a rump group is a splinter group going its own way, separate from the mainstream.

It sure sounded like “runt group” to me, and in my callowness, I didn't look it up, and put it right in my story, to the unending delight of the assembled lawmakers the next morning. The chief justice of the state supreme court even mentioned it in his opening speech, and it got a big laugh. (My face still gets red when I think about this.)

No editor caught my dumb mistake. I was working without a net. And it was a lesson I'll never forget.

Another favorite: I once covered a speech by animal rights advocate Cleveland Amory. He mentioned a cruel event in some eastern state where residents gathered to club to death an overabundance of rabbits. They called it the “Bunny Bop.”

Someone back in the composing room figured I made a mistake, and changed “Bop” to “Hop,” and that's the way it ran in the paper: “Bunny Hop,” like the dance. When I complained, they told me they fixed a lot more bone-headed mistakes than they made, young fella. I said the mistake ruined the impact of my story. And they said my story had the impact of an unpleasant odor in a feedlot.

(That was the day I learned not to mess with composing room guys.)

Another mistake: I grew up in a family full of engineers, so I knew what a “joist” was. But a guy I worked with did not, and his story about a new school building going up made several references to roof “joyces” being hoisted into place by a crane. The editor didn't catch the error, and readers were left to wonder why large people named Joyce were being lifted into place by a crane at the new school building. Ouch.

In my editing days, I once headed off a story by a rural correspondent that began with these words: “It was an island, completely surrounded by water.” As opposed, I guess, to islands that are not surrounded by water. I fixed it, but the reporter never said thanks.

One year at the legislature, on the first day of the session, they honored a longtime lawmaker, who had recently died. Then they went about their business, debating proposed bills. A reporter for a competing newspaper got the names mixed up, and her story the next day included extensive quotes from the deceased lawmaker, as if he had come back to life. No editor asked, “Now wait a minute, isn't this guy you're quoting the guy who died?”

A lawmaker asked me the next day if I was taking delight at my competitor's error. Readers had taken joy at my mistakes in the past, so I said:

“No, I take no delight. There but for the grace of God go I.”