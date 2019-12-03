For the next few weeks we celebrate the coming of the King of Kings, the Prince of Peace, the true Ruler of the World.

For the next few weeks we celebrate the coming of the King of Kings, the Prince of Peace, the true Ruler of the World.

Many people say they are eager for the Second Coming of this King, desiring His reign of righteousness, the time when the government, which shall be upon His shoulders, brings the fulfillment of God's plan for us and all creation.

But while we look forward to this King, perhaps we need to remember when the people of Israel called for God to send them one, a king so they could be like other nations. Implied but never stated was the wish of the people to have someone take over all the responsibilities of justice and judgement and decisions about what is right and what is wrong, what they could do and what they couldn't do. In other words, they (and we) want someone to tell us what to do so we no longer have any guilt or worry about what is or is not permitted.

Pushed even further, having a king who tells us what to do means that no matter what we are only "obeying orders."

Sound familiar?

God, of course, warned them about their desire for a ruler.

"He will take your sons for soldiers and your daughters for slaves. He will take your food for his table and your money for his palaces. He will force you to do things you do not want to do and punish you if you don't."

But they didn't listen. So God gave them a king.

And so the brass ring went to a man named Saul.

Or the booby prize, maybe.

The reign of Saul actually started out as extremely promising. When he was to be anointed they people found him hiding among the animals. Apparently Saul knew the burden of being crowned and wanted no part of it. To his credit, he appeared to be humbly aware of the enormity of the responsibilities of the crown and could only be persuaded to take it reluctantly.

Although that may not be the case after all. There is an old saying that a person "doth protest too much." It is entirely possible that Saul wanted to be king but acted humbly in order to impress the people and really get them on his side, to have them more eager to give him what he wanted but seemed not to want.

Whatever the case, Saul took the crown and became the first king of Israel. But, as is often the case, power began to corrupt. When a person is surrounded by people whose welfare and position, their livelihoods and even their lives depend on saying what the one in charge wants to hear, they are loath to tell the truth when it does not agree with what the master expects. They become yes men (and women) and excuse their behavior, which they generally know to be wrong, by saying it's a compromise so they can get things done that really need to be done. And they hold onto that even when they know what they are supporting is exactly the opposite of what they say they are working for.

But it would really be unfair to blame Saul for falling into a trap that few of us could resist. When you are surrounded by those who are at your bidding, when you have power and authority that few could or would question, everyone of us would no doubt do what Saul did: believe our own press.

And knowing the weight of responsibility on his shoulders, Saul, in order to keep from going insane, would have to believe in his own abilities, his own reasoning power, in order to prevent himself and the nation he ruled to be completely overthrown. As we have seen time and again, when a leader admits he has made a mistake, everyone, from his most bitter opponents to his closest allies, start to call him weak and incompetent. If he does not show himself to be perfect he will be doomed to failure.

Saul's problems came to a head when he refused to wait for the prophet Samuel to perform a ceremony decreed by the Lord. He took it upon himself to act on his own behalf because he felt God was not acting fast enough (sound familiar?) and thus lost God's approval forever, paving the way for the next king.

But there could be more to Saul's problems than believing his own press.

In the original movie "Fame" (the good one, not the remake), three young acting students at the High School of Performing Arts in New York realize the young waiter attending to them at a restaurant had been voted the best actor at the school when he graduated and had signed to one of the most important talent agencies at the age of 18. Sadly, life outside of school had not been as kind and the young man found himself one of the countless casualties who failed to live up to the promise of their youth.

One of the three youngsters declared that would never happen to him, that he would be a great success and have all the trappings of fame.

The second remarked he would hate that, all the attention and notoriety.

The third agreed she would also hate the burdens of fame but added if she had them and then they were taken away from her she would hate that even more.

And that's what happened to Saul.

At first he recoiled from the glories of kingship, the responsibilities and the flattery and the lavish lifestyle. But as he became accustomed to them he found he enjoyed their advantages, their pleasures, and he grew to crave them and, most importantly, to fear they would somehow be taken away. Then, when a threat to his power came, even though it was the will of God, he fought for those things he initially mistrusted and rejected.

As we celebrate the coming of the True King, let us take a moment to reflect on just Who this King is and what He means.

Unlike a worldly ruler, this King will be perfect. There will be no mistakes in His sentencing, no errors in His decrees, no appeal from His decisions. What He does and says will be right without question. And we will no longer have the ability or the luxury of second guessing Him.

Like Saul, we say we know what we want.

But do we really?

We may, and probably will, find out that much, if not most, if not all of what we "think" we know turns out to be completely wrong. And we may come to regret our eagerness to have the King come after all. Even though we really know better.

Happy holidays.