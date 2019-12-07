I’ll have to admit; sometimes I get a little bored. Well, maybe bored is a strong word.

I’ll have to admit; sometimes I get a little bored. Well, maybe bored is a strong word. Sometimes it seems like I am stuck in this stationary vehicle where I can’t get out, and the same daily scenes are repeated over and over. That might seem like a bit of overkill, but I think you get my drift. I’m sure that most of us fall prey to this at some time and we yearn for something different.

But we can’t always just hit a different trail. That can take more time, or money, or for whatever reasons, sometimes it just can’t be done. Thank you, Internet, or more importantly YouTube. Now when we find ourselves in a place that we don’t want to be we can find a video that might bring us back to our happy zone. We can get away for a short spell without ever leaving our homes. It may not be the same as actually being there in person, but at least it breaks up any kind of dry spell that you might be in here at home.

So then, what has been going on this last week? We have enjoyed some pretty good weather but that looks as though that will end this coming week.

***Mallard duck numbers have been crazy this last week. Of course, I only frequent a few different places but they have just been full of mallards, thousands of them. That’s probably going to change next week when the weather turns cold, but for now, lots of ducks.

***Trumpeter Swans have been all over the place as well. I haven’t been out that way this last week, but typically the fields, as you are heading south out of town, are full of Trumpeters. Emiquon has their fair share as well. You’ll know a Trumpeter when you see one. Their size and call will quickly give them away. Sunrise and sunset are great times to see them.

***A few days ago, I take off early in the afternoon to get set up for some duck photography during sunset. While driving I see this coyote hunting a field. I quickly pull over all the while, thinking the coyote is going to bolt out of there as soon as it notices me. But it doesn’t and that is when I notice that it has mange. Not a severe case but enough that the hair on the tail is gone, there is a sore on the coyote’s rump and the overall coat is just not full. The coyote keeps showing me its left side (the side with the sore on the rump). Luckily it stays close enough that I can get some profile shots that at least make the coyote seem normal. While pretty sad looking, the coyote appeared to be in decent health, despite its affliction.

*** I’m smack dab in the middle of thousands of White-Fronted Geese. They are coming and going and are as loud as can be. I can see a deer walking on the far shoreline but do not see the head. I have been seeing some big bucks out here the last few days and hoping this is that. But it’s not; it’s just a doe. Now the scene has changed. Deer and geese all coming together. The deer walks to the edge of the water and looks directly at me. A carpet of White-Fronted geese lay before her.

***My luck with the deer rut this year was not so good. I had to contend with some not-so-good weather, and really, the lack of deer. Did see some big deer but they were to far off to make for good photography. There is still a little rut activity going on, but the big show is all but over. You will also want to keep in mind that this weekend (started Thursday) is the second segment of the deer firearm season.

***After a morning stint in the forest offered up only six does and one distant buck, I thought I might try a late afternoon sit. It was three years ago when I did one of these afternoon sits that I was covered with deer. To be fair I was in the thick of the rut that last time so the deer were just mad with love; this time might be different as the rut is near its end.

The woods were quiet. It was a warm day and I found myself nodding off from time to time. Nothing. I closed my eyes, on purpose now; a nap would be nice. I wake several minutes later; it is still quiet. I then see a flash way in front of me, coming from my right to left. It is a fox, and it appears to be on a mission. It is gone in an instant. But it does help my alert button stay on and I no longer nod off. But the afternoon slips by without a deer in sight.

***More Bald Eagles are arriving in our area. It’s their time now. You will also want to keep an eye out for Snowy Owls. A few reports are trickling in of Snowy Owl sightings in central Illinois.